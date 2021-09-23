Asisat Oshoala has tendered an unreserved apology to Nigerians following the Super Falcons defeat to South Africa

The Barcelona striker and her teammates lost 4-2 to the Bayana Bayana as the guests lifted the maiden edition of the Aisha Buhari Cup

Oshoala returns to his Spanish club as Barcelona host Valencia on matchday three this weekend

Nigeria's Super Falcons were stunned by their South African counterparts in the maiden edition of the Aisha Buhari Cup this month.

The Bayana Bayana claimed a 4-2 triumph over the host team at the newly refurbished Mobolaji Johnson Stadium on Tuesday to claim the title.

Oshoala has now sent an apology note to all Nigerians through her official Instagram page after the country's women national team let them down. She said:

Super Falcons in action against the Bayana Bayana in the final of the maiden edition of the Aisha Buhari Cup.

“Yesterday's defeat still hurts I must confess, it was a disappointment from all of us. As the captain of the team, I’m indeed sorry because we did not fight hard enough.

"This is a wake-up call and I promise we won’t let our fans and the nation down like this again. On behalf of the team.

"I want to thank the organizers of the tournament, from the Mother of the Nation, H.E (Dr.) Aisha Buhari, H.E Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, H.E (Dr.) Mrs Sanwo-Olu, the NFF, Air Peace boss, AIETO, MTN, other corporate supporters and indeed the FANS of our football, thank you for helping promote Women’s Football in Africa”

The striker has now returned to her Spanish League cup as the season continues with Barcelona ladies hosting Valencia on Saturday, September 25.

