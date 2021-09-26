Mason Mount was in crowd when Oleksandre Usyk defeated Anthony Joshua at the Tottenhma Hotspur Stadium

The 22-year-old did not feature for Chelsea in their first Premier League loss of the season to Manchester City

Mount was also spotted along with England teammate and West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice

Chelsea star Mason Mount took the opportunity to watch the unified heavyweight contest between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk, Guardian, Chelsea.

The England midfielder got a knock in the Carabao Cup win against Aston Villa in midweek as was not available for the fixture at Stamford Bridge.

Mount and Rice spotted during AJ's fight with in style with a three judes giving the match in favour of Usyk.

Mason Mounted was spotted watching Joshua vs Usyk fight with England teammate Declan Rice. Photo by Julian Finney

Source: Getty Images

The fight took place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, home of one of the Blues' fiercest rivals in the Premier League.

However, the 22-year-old took time out with his closest pal Declan Rice to watch the big boxing match at the north London arena.

Rice was on parade at Elland Road when he helped West Ham in their comeback win against Leeds United.

On the other hand, Tuchel's side suffered their first defeat of the season and the presence of Mount was hugely felt in their attack which lacked transition.

Gabriel Jesus grabbed the only goal of the game which put City back in contention for the Premier League title after a slow star to their campaign.

Chelsea are now a point behind Liverpool on the Premier League but level on points with City and Man United.

Tuchel's kind gesture to his Filippino maid

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Thomas Tuchel left unforgettable memories when he left Paris Saint-Germain despite being sacked as manager of the French club, Mirror.

The German gaffer put a smile on the face of his maid from the Philippines after helping pay for her son's heart surgery and buying the house of her dreams.

Before the sacking of Tuchel at PSG, his wife Sissi informed him about the cleaner who had been working extra hours to save up for her son's surgery.

Chelsea risk losing Rudiger

Legit.ng had earlier reported German defender Antonio Rudiger could walk away from Stamford Bridge at the expiration of his contract with Chelsea next summer.

The 28-year-old has already entered the final 12 months of his deal and it appears the Blues are not willing to meet his wage demands before committing his future to the club.

Reports claim that the player wants more than the London club is offering according to Sport Bible quoting German outlet SportBild.

Source: Legit.ng