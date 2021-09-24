Thomas Tuchel helped his maid pay the hospital bill for her son's heart surgery as ta when he was relieved of his duties as PSG boss

The 48-year-old also granted the wish of his cleaner from the Philippines as he bought her a house shortly after becoming Chelsea manager

The German tactician won the Champions League for the Blues in his first season at Stamford Bridge last season

Thomas Tuchel left unforgettable memories when he left Paris Saint-Germain despite being sacked as manager of the French club, Mirror.

The German gaffer put a smile on the face of his maid from the Philippines after helping pay for her son's heart surgery and buying the house of her dreams.

Thomas Tuchel paid for heart surgery and bought a house for his Filippino maid after he was sacked by PSG. Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC

Source: Getty Images

How it all happened

Before the sacking of Tuchel at PSG, his wife Sissi informed him about the cleaner who had been working extra hours to save up for her son's surgery.

The Filippino wanted to save up a large amount of money to be able to pay for the expensive surgery which could lead to the premature death of her child.

Days after Tuchel heard from his wife, he was relieved of duties as PSG manager on the eve of Christmas but the German tactician agreed to pay the hospital bills, ESPN.

The 48-year-old held a lengthy conversation with the maid where he also discovered that the Filippino dreamt of owning her own property.

The former Dortmund boss was only jobless for a month as he was appointed as new Chelsea boss and in no time, he granted the wish of his maid by handing the keys of a house he bought for her.

Less than six months into the job as Blues boss, the ex-Mainz boss won the club's second Champions League title after defeating Man City in the final.

