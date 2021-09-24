Antonio Rudiger is not willing to extend his stay at Chelsea if they fail to meet his wage demands

The German defender currently earns about €7m but wants it upgraded to about €11m before agreeing to stay at Stamford Bridge

Rudiger was impressive for the London club when they won the Champions League title last campaign

German defender Antonio Rudiger could walk away from Stamford Bridge at the expiration of his contract with Chelsea next summer.

The 28-year-old has already entered the final 12 months of his deal and it appears the Blues are not willing to meet his wage demands before committing his future to the club.

Reports claim that the player wants more than the London club is offering according to Sport Bible quoting German outlet SportBild.

Antonio Rudiger celebrating his goal against London rivals Tottenham Hotspur. Photo by James Williamson - AMA

Source: Getty Images

Sources claim he currently earns €7 million per season but the defender wants it stepped up to around €11m annually.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Other clubs who want Rudiger for free

The publication claims that the Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are now interested in the rock-solid centre-back who becomes a free agent next June.

But, this transfer move might only happen if the Bavarians succeed in offloading Niklas Sule who has struggled to break into Julian Nagelsmann's first choice XI.

The former Roma star has been a key part of Thomas Tuchel's squad having scored once in five Premier League appearances so far this campaign.

He was also a part of the Blues squad that conquered Europe last season after shooting Manchester City down in the final of the competition earlier this year.

Sport Bible however reports that Chelsea are doing all they can to secure the future of the German defender.

Bayern, PSG and Real Madrid want Chelsea star

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bayern Munich may have joined Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid in the race to sign Antonio Rudiger who has been in sparkling form for Chelsea this term.

The German giants are said to be aware that Antonio Rudiger has not signed a new deal at Stamford Bridge and they want to explore the chance of luring the big defender back to his country.

His current deal at Chelsea will be expiring at the end of next summer and Thomas Tuchel who is the coach of the London-based side wants the German to commit his future to the club.

Source: Legit