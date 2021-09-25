Eden Hazard still has three more years on his contract with Real Madrid, but the Belgian could be sold in January

Reports have it that the Spanish giants are prepared to listen to the right offers for the former Chelsea superstar

With Real Madrid still desperate in landing PSG’s Kylian Mbappe, the club are ready to let Hazard leave in order to make room for the Frenchman

Spanish giants Real Madrid are reportedly willing to listen to offers for Eden Hazard as soon as the January transfer window opens, SI reports.

Los Blancos are still desperate in landing Frenchman Kylian Mbappe next year and now they could cash in on Hazard who has not been able to replicate his Chelsea form at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid failed in their pursuit of Mbappe last summer as they could not reach an agereement with Paris Saint-Germain.

Eden Hazard could depart Real Madrid in January. Photo: David S. Bustamante

Source: Getty Images

And now, todofichajes are reporting via Complete Sports that the Spanish club are prepared to let Hazard leave in order to make room for the World Cup winner.

According to the report, Madrid will wait for the right offers during the January transfer window and consequently offload the player.

The Belgian who still has three years left to run on his contract at the Bernabeu, has scored just five times in 47 appearances for Real Madrid since a big-money move from Chelsea in July 2019.

He was handed a start against Celta Vigo in La Liga on Sunday night but was withdrawn in the 66th minute, and the Belgian’s replacement Eduardo Camavinga went on to net a debut goal.

How Chelsea tried to sign Maquinhos for €100million

Meanwhile, Premier League club Chelsea made efforts to sign Brazilian defender Marquinhos away from French club Paris Saint-Germain before the summer transfer window closed.

It was gathered that Thomas Tuchel looked to bolster his squad in the defence and they offered a staggering €100m (£86m) in an effort to lure Marquinhos to the Stamford Bridge.

The manager had a great chance to bolster his squad for the first time since he assumed managerial position at the club, but he failed to sign any defender.

The Blues were desperate in adding new faces to their backline as they also had Sevilla's Jules Kounde on their radar until deadline day.

Antonio Rudiger’s future at Chelsea remain uncertain

Legit.ng earlier reported that German defender Antonio Rudiger could walk away from Stamford Bridge at the expiration of his contract with Chelsea next summer.

The 28-year-old has already entered the final 12 months of his deal and it appears the Blues are not willing to meet his wage demands before committing his future to the club.

Sources claim he currently earns €7 million per season but the defender wants it stepped up to around €11m annually.

