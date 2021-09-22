Marquinhos was on the radar of Premier League club Chelsea who were desperate in reuniting the Brazilian with Thiago Silva

It was gathered that the Blues offered a massive €100m (£86m) in an effort to lure Marquinhos to the Stamford Bridge

Thomas Tuchel who joined Chelsea late last season had missed a chance to get new faces the Blues' backline during the summer transfer window

Premier League club Chelsea made efforts to sign Brazilian defender Marquinhos away from French club Paris Saint-Germain before the summer transfer window closed, Mirror reports.

It was gathered that Thomas Tuchel looked to bolster his squad in the defence and they offered a staggering €100m (£86m) in an effort to lure Marquinhos to the Stamford Bridge according to Tribal Football.

The manager had a great chance to bolster his squad for the first time since he assumed managerial position at the club, but he failed to sign any defender.

Marquinhos was on the radar of Chelsea. Photo: Geert van Erven

Source: Getty Images

The Blues were desperate in adding new faces to their backline as they also had Sevilla's Jules Kounde on their radar until deadline day.

Marquinhos would have reunited with Thiago Silva had he joined the Premier League side as the Brazilian duo were also partners at the back in Paris and the former has continued to grow.

The current PSG star was an early investment of the Qatari era, joining from Roma for over £30m in 2013.

For the past eight years he has been a regular at the Parc des Princes but he made it clear his preference was to remain in France.

Messi not having a good start to life at PSG

Mauro Icardi came in from the bench to fire Paris Saint Germain to their sixth straight French League victory this campaign.

The Argentine star replaced countryman Angel Di Maria in the 82nd minute and fired home the much-needed goal in the 93rd-minute as they maintain their 100 per cent start to this campaign.

A goal each from Lucas Paqueta and Neymar in the 54th and 66th minutes had given both sides a chance to share the spoils but the former Inter Milan man spoilt the party for the visitors.

While the Parisians bench erupted in celebration, Lionel Messi didn't join them in the first place as he was still angry that the manager Mauricio Pochettino substituted him.

How much will Messi earn at Paris Saint-Germain?

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that despite joining Paris Saint Germain for free on a two-year deal, Lionel Messi is expected to earn a staggering N70.5 billion (£94m) in wages during his reign at the club.

The Argentine forward parted ways with his boyhood club Barcelona following their inability to renew his deal - thereby ending their 21-year-old relationship.

Leaked document shows the details of the 34-year-old's contract which will see him earn as much as Neymar and more than Kylian Mbappe.

