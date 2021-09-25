Chelsea vs Manchester City will see Edouard Mendy return to action as the Blues are desperate for the Premier League title

Thomas Tuchel will have a tough decision to make in the midfield over who starts among N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho

Following his impressive form, Timo Werner is expected to start in the attack alongside Romelu Lukaku and Kai Havertz

London club Chelsea will expect Edouard Mendy to return to action in their crucial Premier League showdown against reigning kings Manchester City, Evening Standard reports.

The Stamford Bridge side will welcome the Citizens on Saturday afternoon with the return of Mendy who has missed two matches, following an injury he sustained in training.

It was gathered that Christian Pulisic is out of the encounter following an ankle problem, while Mason Mount who picked up an injury during their game against Aston Villa in the EFL Cup will also sit on the bench.

Chelsea vs Manchester City billed to be explosive. Photo: James Chance

Source: Getty Images

Timo Werner who has been impressive in their last few matches is expected to start the game alongside Romelu Lukaku and Kai Havertz.

Manager Thomas Tuchel is poised to continue with his back three who were resolute during their win over Tottenham last weekend as Marcos Alonso is firmly first choice as the left-sided wing-back over Ben Chilwell.

The German manager will, however, have a tough decision to make in the midfield over who should start between N'Golo Kante or Mateo Kovacic alongside Jorginho.

Chelsea possible starting lineup via Sports Mole: Mendy; Christensen, T Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso; Havertz, Lukaku, Werner.

Edouard Mendy fully recovered

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has been handed an injury boost following the return of Edouard Mendy ahead of their Premier League meeting with Manchester City this weekend.

The Senegalese missed the Blues 3-0 triumph over Tottenham Hotspur in their last English top-flight outing on September 19 due to a knock.

Although his absence was not felt as Kepa Arrizabalaga stood in well for him after keeping a clean sheet in their trip to the North London club.

Concerns over Antonio Rudiger’s future at Chelsea

Legit.ng earlier reported that German defender Antonio Rudiger could walk away from Stamford Bridge at the expiration of his contract with Chelsea next summer.

The 28-year-old has already entered the final 12 months of his deal and it appears the Blues are not willing to meet his wage demands before committing his future to the club.

Sources claim he currently earns €7 million per season but the defender wants it stepped up to around €11m annually.

