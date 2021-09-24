Edouard Mendy will take his place in the Chelsea squad when they face off with Man City this weekend

The goalkeeper was missing last time out when the Blues thrashed Tottenham 3-0 at White Hart Lane

Thomas Tuchel confirmed that his first choice will continue from where he stopped before picking up a knock

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has been handed an injury boost following the return of Edouard Mendy ahead of their Premier League meeting with Manchester City this weekend.

The Senegalese missed the Blues 3-0 triumph over Tottenham Hotspur in their last English top-flight outing on September 19 due to a knock.

Although his absence was not felt as Kepa Arrizabalaga stood in well for him after keeping a clean sheet in their trip to the North London club.

Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy in training ahead of Premier League meeting with Man City. Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC

Source: Getty Images

Tuchel told the media during his pre-match press conference this weekend that his first-choice goalkeeper will be available for the crunch encounter against the defending champions as reported by Goal. The German-born tactician further reveals that Mendy will start.

What Thomas Tuchel said

“Yes, he's available and will start tomorrow.

Meanwhile, this is the first time both teams will be meeting since their Champions League face off on May 29 - a game the Blues won by a lone goal to win the title.

When quizzed if Chelsea have a psychological edge over Pep Guardiola’s men, the former Borussia Dortmund handler said:

“We have the positive experiences. We know how tough it feels at half-time in the dressing room, how much work we put in, and how much input was needed.

While City have tasted defeat so far this season, Chelsea are one of the few teams who have maintained an unbeaten run so far.

Which Chelsea star might leave next summer?

Legit.ng earlier reported that German defender Antonio Rudiger could walk away from Stamford Bridge at the expiration of his contract with Chelsea next summer.

The 28-year-old has already entered the final 12 months of his deal and it appears the Blues are not willing to meet his wage demands before committing his future to the club.

Reports claim that the player wants more than the London club is offering according to Sport Bible quoting German outlet SportBild.

