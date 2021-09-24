Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk is billed to hold at the Tottenham stadium on Saturday, September 25

The bout is already generating loads of razzmatazz as a mural of the British boxer has been unveiled close to the stadium

Akse P19, shared a mural of the British-Nigerian boxer on social media saying he feels honoured to have been part of the project

A talented artist, Akse P19, has unveiled a stunning painting of boxing heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in London ahead of his fight with Ukrainian sensation Oleksandr Usyk, Sky Sports reports.

The bout tagged ‘The Perfect Storm’, will see WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua, and former undisputed cruiserweight champion taken on WBO's heavyweight mandatory challenger, Oleksandr Usyk.

The bout is scheduled to take place on September 25, 2021 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk billed for September 25. Photo: Julian Finney

Source: Getty Images

And ahead of the blockbuster encounter, French born graffiti artist of Vietnamese heritage, based in Manchester since 1997, Akse P19, shared a mural of the British-Nigerian boxer.

He added the caption:

“Completed mural of Anthony Joshua painted in Tottenham few blocks away from the Stadium where the big fight is taking place tomorrow!

“I feel honored to have been involved in this project, stay Hungry to reach the top and stay at the top, and always stay humble! Thanks to @jdofficial for the opportunity and @globalstreetart team for helping me out with this massive wall!”

Anthony Joshua to miss out on huge money

Meanwhile, Anthony Joshua will defend his heavyweight titles against Oleksandr Usyk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this weekend as he is set to miss out on £85million (N47bn).

AJ's forthcoming clash with Usyk does not represent his career-high payday so far, earning £50m less than his historic rematch with Andy Ruiz which brought him home over £66 million.

The British-born Nigerian fighter will pocket £15m which is far less than what he earned when he stopped the Bulgarian Brut Kubrat Pulev.

However, the IBF, IBO, WBA and WBO champion will miss the big fish after he was denied a £100m take home when his fight with fellow British heavyweight Fury collapsed.

Tyson Fury warns AJ over Usyk’s prowess

Legit.ng earlier reporetd that British boxer Tyson Fury has stated that he wants Anthony Joshua to defeat Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk in order not to scupper their £200million megafight plans.

The Gypsy King has left London barely a week before the fight at Tottenham stadium but will be watching on TV from thousands of miles away.

Any upset win for Usyk will see Fury and Joshua's fight cancelled as the heavyweight champions are billed to collide twice next year.

