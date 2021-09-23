Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk is already gathering momentum and Tyson Fury will be rooting for his fellow countryman

Fury who has departed the UK will see the bout on TV and hopes Joshua does not lose to the Ukrainian sensation

As Fury continues to prepare for his Trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder, the champion warns Joshua over Usyk’s skills

British boxer Tyson Fury has stated that he wants Anthony Joshua to defeat Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk in order not to scupper their £200million megafight plans, Daily Mail reports.

The Gypsy King has left London barely a week before the fight at Tottenham stadium, but will be watching on TV from thousands of miles away.

Any upset win for Usyk will see Fury and Joshua fight cancelled as the heavyweight champions are billed to collide twice next year.

Anthony Joshua vs Olexsandr Usyk set for this weekend. Photo: Julian Finney

Source: Getty Images

Reports have it that the two fights alone are expected to accrue a total £200million, with the pair of them splitting the mega reward equally.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

While Fury is billed to take on the best puncher Deontay Wilder, the Brit says it is his compatriot Joshua that is in greater jeopardy.

Fury said via Mirror:

“This guy Usyk is no mug. Joshua's in a tough fight. Do I want him to win? Definitely. Because me beating up Usyk doesn't make as much sense or as much money as me beating up Joshua in the big fights everyone wants to see.'

“I watch all the big boxing matches. Every single one that happens. Of course I would be watching a heavyweight championship fight. This one for sure. Hoping this body-builder doesn't lose.”

How prepared is Anthony Joshua ahead of Usyk showdown?

Anthony Joshua has responded to comments querying his new skinny physique as he prepares to take on Oleksandr Usyk in a WBA, WBO title defence this weekend, Independent reports.

The British-Nigerian boxer maintained that he remains as ‘solid as a rock’ after he slimmed down just for the crucial fight.

The world heavyweight champion first trimmed down his weight as well as his fighting strategy back in 2019 after suffering his first professional defeat to Andy Ruiz.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that heavyweight boxer Deontay Wilder has alleged that Tyson Fury is working on a master plan to cheat in their trilogy fight, insisting he was not knocked out during their rematch.

Wilder claimed that the ‘Gypsy King’ had cheated during their last fight and that he is already planning to do so when they meet again.

Fury floored Wilder twice when they met in February 2020 before the bout was stopped, and the pair are now set to meet once again on July 24.

Source: Legit