Anthony Joshua will be earning one of his lowest pay when he takes on Ukrainian heavyweight Oleksandr Usyk

All unified titles will be on the line at Tottenham's home ground but the 31-year-old will be taking him just £15million

AJ's proposed heavyweight clash with Tyson Fury was cancelled after Deontay Wilder was granted a trilogy by the court

Anthony Joshua will defend his heavyweight titles against Oleksandr Usyk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this weekend as he is set to miss out on £85million (N47bn), Mirror.

AJ's forthcoming clash with Usyk does not represent his career-high payday so far, earning £50m less than his historic rematch with Andy Ruiz which brought him home over £66 million.

The British-born Nigerian fighter will pocket £15m which is far less than what he earned when he stopped the Bulgarian Brut Kubrat Pulev.

Anthony Joshua set to lose N47bn for missing out on Tyson Fury's megafight for Usyk. Photo by Richard Heathcote

AJ's proposed pay packet for Fury fight

However, the IBF, IBO, WBA and WBO champion will miss the big fish after he was denied a £100m take home when his fight with fellow British heavyweight Fury collapsed.

The fight against the Gypsy King was slated for this summer but everything went down the drain after Deontay Wilder won his court case to contest in a trilogy match with Fury.

Saudi Arabia was the destination for AJ's blockbuster and the two fighters were set to earn the biggest pay packet in boxing's history.

Both fighters were to share £100m equalling and still made monies from pay-per-view purchases, advertising and broadcasting rights.

The fight will now only hold in the coming year if Joshua and Fury go past their respective opponents Usky and Wilder.

Wilder reveals where he is from in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Deontay Wilder has finally traced his roots to Edo state in the southern region of Nigeria as he also declared himself a 'born warrior'.

The American boxer declared the blood of the Benin people flow through his veins while wearing some of the beads from the ancient land.

Wilder is currently preparing for his third face-off with current WBC titleholder Tyson Fury on October 9 but he took time out to find his root having earlier stated that he would.

The 35-year-old wow his Nigerian fans on his official Instagram page with over 2.7 million followers after sharing a picture of himself adorned with some accessories.

