Cristiano Ronaldo began his professional football career back home in Portugal where he played for Sporting between 2002 and 2003

The mother of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, Dolores Aviero, has disclosed that she wants him to his childhood club

Aviero has never hidden her love for the Portuguese club as she was spotted with the club shirt with her son’s name at the back

Dolores Aviero, the adorable mother of Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo, was spotted with a Sporting shirt with her son’s name on it, SunSport reports.

Ronaldo’s mom has continued to campaign for her son to return to the place he started his professional football career before he finally retires.

Dolores Aveiro shed tears of joy when her son grabbed a brace for Manchester United in his second Premier League debut against Newcastle United.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants her son to return to Sporting. Photo: SunSport

Source: UGC

But she has never hidden the fact that she wants him to return to his boyhood club as she even said at a recent interview that she would be happy if Ronaldo plays once again for Sporting ‘before she dies’.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner dumped the Portuguese club back in 2003 and reports suggested he was eyeing a move back to the Portuguese capital this summer.

But somehow, the deal could not sail through before Manchester United completed a blockbuster second signing of their striker.

There is still hope for Dolores to realise her dream even if Ronaldo calls time on his historic career without heading back to Lisbon, Eminentra reports.

Speaking in the same interview she revealed Ronaldo’s son Cristiano Jr one day hopes to play for Sporting too.

Dolores Aviero mentoring her grandson to become great

Meanwhile, Dolores Aviero, was there in the beginning seeing her son become one of the greatest footballers of all time.

Having seen her son become great, a picture of Aviero which shows her encouraging Cristiano Jr, her grandson, has gone viral on the internet.

Ronaldo Jr. has joined the United academy and was recently seen in training along with Nemanja Matic's son and another kid of their age.

During their time in Italy, the 11-year-old also played alongside his father at Juventus academy and showed flashes of brilliance scoring goals from set-pieces and like natural No.9.

Cristiano Ronaldo not listed for Man Utd vs West Ham EFL Cup tie

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted that he denied Cristiano Ronaldo’s request to feature in their EFL Cup encounter against West Ham United.

The Red Devils have crashed out of the championship following their disappointing 1-0 defeat to the Hammers at Old Trafford on Wednesday, September 22.

This was the second meeting between the two teams within just three days when they squared off in the Premier League at the London Stadium.

Source: Legit