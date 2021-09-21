Dolores Aviero has continued to encourage her grandson Cristiano Jr. to become a great footballer like his gather

Aviero was right there at the beginning seeing her own son Ronaldo become one of the greatest footballers of all-time

A picture of her and Cristiano Jr has gone viral on the internet as it looks like she is already mentoring her grandson to become a great player

She could not help but shed tears of joy at the Old Trafford after her legendary son found the back of the net twice for Manchester United against Newcastle United according to Manchester Evening News.

Ronaldo has been impressive since his deadline day return to Premier League club Manchester United having scored four goals in three games.

Having seen her son become great, a picture of Dolores Aviero which shows her encouraging Cristiano Jr, her grandson, has gone viral on the internet.

Ronaldo Jr. has joined the United academy and was recently seen in training along with Nemanja Matic's son and another kid of their age.

During their time in Italy, the 11-year-old also played alongside his father at Juventus academy and showed flashes of brilliance scoring goals from set-pieces and like natural No.9.

On his debut for Juve's U9s, Jr. broke the internet as he scored four goals on his debut for the Italian club. The Portuguese prospect also scored seven goals in 45 minutes against CS Maritimo later in the season.

CR7 encourages son to become professional footballer

CR7 recently told a press that he wishes his son would step into his big shoes and replicate the success he has achieved in the game.

“I hope that Cris, my son, can be like his dad. He says he is going to be better [than me], but I think it’s difficult.

“He is playing for Juventus and adapting really well, it has been easier for him than for me.”

Patrice Evra credits Ronaldo’s mum over United return

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Former Manchester United star Patrice Evra has stated that Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother Maria Dolores Aviero should be credited for giving an amazing human being to the world.

Ronaldo has completed his Manchester United medical in Portugal and has signed his contract along with his agent Jorge Mendes.

There were earlier reports that the player had agreed personal terms with Manchester City and was on the verge of joining United’s bitter rivals. The Frenchman said:

"I want to say thank you to his mum for giving us a beautiful, amazing human being.”

