Cristiano Ronaldo was not named in Manchester United’s team-list for their EFL cracker against West Ham United

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has disclosed that the striker had wanted to feature in the game

According to the tactician, more players are needed for others to be fit, but admitted Ronaldo wanted to play

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted that he denied Cristiano Ronaldo’s request to feature in their EFL Cup encounter against West Ham United, Mirror reports.

The Red Devils have crashed out of the championship following their disappointing 1-0 defeat to the Hammers at Old Trafford on Wednesday, September 22.

This was the second meeting between the two teams within just three days when they squared off in the Premier League at the London Stadium.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to play every game according to Solskjaer. Photo: Manchester United

Source: Getty Images

West Ham emerged victors during the thrilling clash which was characterised by dramatic scenes in the closing stages of the encounter according to the EFL Cup website.

Ronaldo was rested for the game but Solskjaer hinted that the Portuguese had wanted to feature in that encounter which saw them crash out.

Solskjaer said via Tribal Football:

"We decided more or less before Sunday [to make changes. We need more players to get match fit. Alex Telles is back and has been training for a week. It will be a long season.

"Cristiano has come in and made a difference already, he wants to play as much as possible but I don't think it is possible.

"If you are going to be successful at the end, you need the whole squad and minutes to be shared out. A risk making so many changes but we have played some games behind closed doors and hopefully we find the rhythm."

