Romeo Beckham got his career underway for Fort Lauderdale in the MLS One league in the United States

The 19-year-old made his debut for the Inter Miami's Team B, a franchise co-owned by his father David

The young lad who was substituted in the 79th minute as they settled for a 2-2 draw with Tormenta

David Beckham's first son Romeo is finally living the dream of his father after making his debut for Inter Miami's second team Fort Lauderdale, Goal.

The club owned by the legendary Man United legend fielded the 19-year-old after getting his first professional contract last month.

David Beckham's son Romeo makes debut for MLS side as he tries to step in dad's big shoes. Photo by Allen Berezovsky

Source: Getty Images

How Romeo's debut went

The teenager played 79 minutes in his sid's 2-2 draw in MLS One game played at the Tormenta at DRV PNK Stadium.

Romeo played on the right-wing just as his father did in his illustrious career for United, Real Madrid, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain.

Beckham only had 19 significant touches in the game and his best moment was linking up with Gary Neville's son, who set up another teammate before the ball went wide.

He was substituted 11 minutes from time as Tormenta were 2-1 up courtesy of goals from Mitchell Curry and George Acosta.

However, Inter Miami equalized later on to earn a draw but the result saw them slip to eight on the MLS One table.

After the game, the youngster went on social media to express his delight after making his professional debut.

He said on Instagram:

"Blessed to have made my pro debut tonight for @fortlauderdalecf. Full focus onto the next match,"

