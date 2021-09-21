Cristiano Ronaldo was reportedly fed up playing for Juventus and asked to leave the club before the summer window closed

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner played made a substitute appearance for the Bianconeri during their 2-2 draw with Udinese

The 36-year-old has gone on to score four goals for Man United in three matches while Juventus have failed to win a match this season

Cristiano Ronaldo's deadline day transfer from Juventus to Manchester United was reportedly forced by the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, Mirror.

It is understood that the 36-year-old told his former team that he wanted to leave a day before Biaconeri drew with Udinese.

The former Real Madrid striker was expected to see out the remainder of his contract at the Allianz Stadium until his shock exit.

Ronaldo told Juventus he was done with them after the 2-2 draw against Udinese. Photo by Mathew Peters

How it all happened

Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes had earlier pushed for his client to leave the Turin club two weeks before the transfer deadline day, Cadena Sar.

However, Juve were looking at the short time in getting a quality striker in the market similar to Ronaldo's quality.

Shortly after the 2-2 draw, reports claim Ronaldo put pressure on the Old lady that he was done with the club and wanted to move on.

On the other hand, Juve had financial crisis and were also looking for a way to sell Ronaldo off rather than getting nothing when his contract expired next summer.

That was why when Man United offered them £12.8million which was to be paid in five instalments, the Italian club could not resist.

The Serie A giants immediately signed Moise Kean from Everton who left the club two years ago but has failed to make a name for himself in the Premier League.

Ronaldo has been an instant hit at Old Trafford scoring four goals in three matches his latest in the 2-1 win against West Ham.

However, Juve have struggled in Serie A this season with two drawas and two defeats so far as they were held to by AC Milan at the Alianz Stadium.

