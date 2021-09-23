Cristiano Ronaldo has been tipped to become manager of Premier League club Manchester United in about 18 months

This was disclosed by former England international Tim Sherwood who stated that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has to accept it

Ronaldo was spotted on the United touchline dishing out instructions, but Sherwood admitted that Mourinho would not accept that

A former England star Tim Sherwood has disclosed that Cristiano Ronaldo will become a manager at Manchester United about 18 months from now.

The former Blackburn Rovers and Tottenham midfielder believes the Portuguese sensation is prepared to take the hot seat at the Old Trafford club.

According to Sherwood, CR7 is prepared to walk into management as soon as he retires, and a glimpse of that transpired during United’s 2-1 win over West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday.

Cristiano Ronaldo tipped to become next Man utd manager. Photo: Matthew Peters

Source: Getty Images

Sherwood told Ladbrokes per CaughtOffside.

"I think it's OK that Ronaldo's on the touchline and Ole's going to have to accept it.

"I'm not sure he'd be doing that with Jose Mourinho mind you, it would be very different with him still in charge, but you'd also have to ask Ronaldo why he feels it's necessary to stand up and give some instruction in the first place.

"We've seen him do it on the international stage, most recently at the Euros, barking out orders. That boy will be a manager 100%.”

Ferdinand not comfortable with Ronaldo issuing instructions

Meanwhile, Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand was not comfortable with Cristiano Ronaldo issuing instructions to his teammates after he was substituted in their 2-1 Champions League defeat to Young Boys earlier this week.

CR7 was taken off the game by his manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the latter part of the meeting - a move that saw him usurp the responsibilities of the head coach.

And Ferdinand wasted to time in expressing his displeasure as he was quoted saying:

"If I’m the manager, I’ve got to be honest, I’m telling him to sit down."

Manchester United crash out of League Cup

Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester United have crashed out of this season's EFL Cup following their disappointing 1-0 defeat to West Ham at Old Trafford on Wednesday, September 22.

This was the second meeting between the two teams within just three days when they squared off in the Premier League at the London Stadium.

The Hammers emerged victors during the thrilling clash which was characterised by dramatic scenes in the closing stages of the encounter according to the EFL Cup website.

Source: Legit