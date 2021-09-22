Man United have crashed out of the EFL Cup at the third round after losing 1-0 to West Ham at Old Trafford

Manuel Lanzini scored the only goal that propelled the Hammers to the next round of the cup competition

This is coming barely three days after the Red Devils claimed maximum points over the Iron at London Stadium

Manchester United have crashed out of this season's EFL Cup championship following their disappointing 1-0 defeat to West Ham at Old Trafford on Wednesday, September 22.

This was the second meeting between the two teams within just three days when they squared off in the Premier League at the London Stadium.

United emerged victors during the thrilling clash which was characterised by dramatic scenes in the closing stages of the encounter.

Manuel Lanzini scored West Ham's only goal of the match to send them to the next round. Photo by Oli SCARFF.

Source: Getty Images

Jesse Lingard struck the winner against the Hammers during the tie, with Mark Noble missing a decisive but controversial penalty with the last kick of the match.

However, West Ham earned perfect revenge over the Red Devils during their trip to Old Trafford, with Manuel Lanzini scoring the all-important goal.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer paraded a much-changed team during the clash, with Donny van de Beek, Dean Henderson, Juan Mata, Anthony Martial, and Nemanja Matic all starting.

However, the team struggled to see off a spirited West Ham side that took the lead inside just nine minutes of gameplay through Manuel Lanzini.

Lanzini fired the hosts into the lead after a brilliant play by Fredericks who went between Telles and Jadon Sancho before cutting back to set up his teammate for the opener.

United had a chance to draw level five minutes later, but Mata's effort cracked the bar to miss the target.

Martial and Van de Beek both went close minutes before the break, but each of them could not find the back of the net.

Efforts by the Red Devils to restore parity in the second half proved futile, with the home side holding firm to their goal to seal a place in the next round of the competition.

Solskjaer's men will now shift their focus to their upcoming Premier League meeting against Aston Villa on Saturday at the Theatre of Dreams.

