The Red Devils got their Champions League campaign this season off to a losing start despite taking the lead in the 13th minute.

Ronaldo saw action for 72 minutes before he was replaced by Jesse Lingard who then cost them the game in the end

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand was not comfortable with Cristiano Ronaldo issuing instructions to his teammates after he was substituted in their 2-1 Champions League defeat to Young Boys earlier this week.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner handed the Red Devils the lead just 13 minutes into the encounter after tapping Bruno Fernandes' brilliant delivery into the back of the net.

He was however taken off the game by his manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the latter part of the meeting - a move that saw him usurp the responsibilities of the head coach.

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Man United in their Champions League opener vs Young Boys earlier this week. Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United

The summer signing was spotted standing side-by-side with the Norwegian-born tactician telling his teammates what they should do but that didn't work as Theoson Jordan Siebatcheu capitalised on Jesse Lingard's error to punish the visitors in the 90+5 minutes.

What Rio Ferdinand said

And Ferdinand wasted to time in expressing his displeasure as he was quoted by The Mirror telling BT Sport:

"If I’m the manager, I’ve got to be honest, I’m telling him to sit down."

Peter Crouch also speaks on the matter

His sentiment was backed up by former England striker Peter Crouch who also said:

"If I’m sitting on the bench as well I’m telling him to sit down. But he is Cristiano, we’ll let him do it."

Ferdinand then seemed to revise his opinion and added:

"I get it. You know, with Cristiano people go, 'Oh it’s bravado, it’s for the fans'. He’s just a passionate guy. He wants to win, he’s desperate to win, and he can’t hold it in.

"If that means he has to go up there and stand next to the manager, shouting instructions etcetera, so be it. When it’s someone of his standing and stature in the game how can you argue with it?"

This was the pattern the 36-year-old took in 2016 when Portugal won the European Championship after beating France on home soil. He practically took over from his coach at the stands after picking up an injury.

Why Cristiano Ronaldo left Man United training session

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ronaldo had to abandon Manchester United's light training session to attend to the steward he knocked out with a thunderous shot ahead of their Champions League opener against Young Boys.

The 36-year-old was getting ready for the Red Devils' Champions League opening Group F encounter when he fired the shot that went off target and hit one of the stadium's hands.

After realising what he had done, she had to jump a barrier just to attend to the innocent person who was just doing her job before the rocket shot knocked her out.

