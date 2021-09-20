The high drama at the London Stadium when Man United ran away with a 2-1 win did not seem to go down well with some West Ham fans, Goal, Daily Mail.

David de Gea had saved a last-gasp penalty from Mark Noble for the Red Devils to secure all three points on Sunday's Premier League game.

Paul Pogba was dragged into the tunnel by Micheal Carrick after he was being insulted by a West Ham fan. Photo by Daily Mail

What happened between Pogba and West Ham fans

But as players headed down the tunnel, one Hammer's fan used the 'f' word to insult Paul Pogba and the Frenchman in return opened his mouth without uttering a word.

Micheal Carrick had to intervene by pulling the France international from fans around the tunnel into the dressing room.

In a video clip of the confrontation, one angry supporter was heard telling Pogba to "shut your f**king mouth' before someone shouts 'f*** you."

The Frenchman handled the incident well as he appeared to be starring at the crowd while he received several waves of abuse.

Carrick had to tell the 28-year-old to leave the scene and head into the dressing room before things get ugly.

It was a nail-biting defeat for West Ham who were unbeaten this season and they gave a good account of themselves against one of the title favourites.

How it went down at the London Stadium

Said Benrahma had given the hosts the lead before Cristiano Ronaldo levelled matters five minutes later.

United then took the lead through Jesse Lingard who refused to celebrate the goal with a minute left on the clock to play.

The Hammers were given a glimmer of hope in the 93rd minute after referee Martin Atkinson awarded a penalty for Luke Shaw's handball after checking the VAR.

However, it was just one of those nights for Davide Moyes' side as David de Gea save d Mark Noble's penalty to secure all three points for United.

Solskjaer's reaction to West Ham's penalty

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's antics on the sidelines has been compared with that of their former boss Jose Mourinho, Sport Bible.

The Norwegian manager was furious at the last-minute penalty decision awarded to West Ham by referee Martin Atkinson after Luke Shaw handled the ball inside the box.

Solskjaer smashed a water bottle on the ground to show his displeasure at the penalty decision made by the referee.

The Hammer had gone in front through Said Benrahma on the half-hour mark before Cristiano Ronaldo equalized minutes later.

