Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's touchline reaction after West Ham were awarded a penalty has been likened to Jose Mourinho by Man United fans

The Norwegian manager smashed a water bottle on the turf after referee Martin Atkinson gave a spot-kick to the Hammers

David de Gea made a heroic save from mark Noble in the final minute to give the Red Devils a hard-earned victory

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's antics on the sidelines has been compared with that of their former boss Jose Mourinho, Sport Bible.

What led to Solskjaer's reaction

The Norwegian manager was furious at the last-minute penalty decision awarded to West Ham by referee Martin Atkinson after Luke Shaw handled the ball inside the box.

Solskjaer smashed a water bottle on the ground to show his displeasure at the penalty decision made by the referee.

Solskjaer's reaction to West Ham's last-minute penalty remind Man United fans about Jose Mourinho. Photo by Julian Finney

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The Hammer had gone in front through Said Benrahma on the half-hour mark before Cristiano Ronaldo equalized minutes later.

Jesse Lingard then scored a beauty of goal with a minute left to play before the awarded the Hammers a penalty after Andriy Yarmolenko's cross hit the hand of Shaw.

And after a check on the VAR, referee Atkinson pointed to the spot as David Moyes quickly substituted Jarrod Bowen for team captain Mark Noble.

Noble was denied by David de Gea as the Red Devils went home with a 2-1 win but fans did not forget Solskjaer Mourinho-like attitude.

One fan said:

"Solskjaer's bottle smash after VAR gave West Ham the penalty."

A second added:

"Seeing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer throw a water bottle down in pure anger when West ham gets the penalty is everything."

A third said:

"Someone whispered to Solskjaer that the water bottle is Martin Atkinson."

West Ham vs Man United review

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo made the headlines again after scoring his fourth goal in three matches for Man United as they edged West Ham at the London Stadium by 2-1 in an entertaining Premier League game.

The Red Devils started the game brightly but failed to penetrate the water-tight Hammers defence in the opening minutes of the game.

David Moyes' side gave a good account of themselves after creating the better chances in the game with David de Gea called into action to make an important save from Jarrod Bowen.

However, the Londoners were rewarded for their persistence as Said Benrahma took a heavy deflection off Raphael Varane to send De Gea the wrong way. 1-0 it was in the halfhour mark.

Source: Legit