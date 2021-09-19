Tottenham vs Chelsea is already gathering momentum, but who are the stars to make the starting line-up for the Blues

Thomas Tuchel missed the services of N’Golo Kante during their Chamions League game against Zenith, but the Frenchman is expected to be back

Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger are expected to play from the back, with Romelu Lukaku starting upfront

Premier League club Chelsea will hope to continue their impressive run in this season’s Premier League when they take on impressive Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, September 19, SB Nation reports.

The blues will hope to have N’Golo Kante return to action after the Frenchman had missed their game against Zenit St Petersburg in the Champions League due to his troublesome ankle issue.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel expects the player back, but Mateo Kovacic who found the back of the net against Aston Villa in their last outing will not want to relinquish that position.

Tottenham vs Chelsea expected to be tough. Photo: Nick Potts

Source: Getty Images

Chelsea kept a clean sheet against Zenith, and the manager could stick with same backline of Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger, while Edouard Mendy remain in goal.

Reece James who had a domestic ban is set for a return to his rightful spot out wide, but his compatriot Ben Chilwell is struggling to displace a rejuvenated Marcos Alonso.

Hakim Ziyech was in that starting line up in the Champions League encounter and was substituted after 63 minutes before being hooked for Kai Havertz, and the German could be reintroduced to the first XI here alongside Mason Mount.

Chelsea possible starting lineup via Sports Mole:

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Mount, Havertz; Lukaku.

