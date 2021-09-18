Arsenal secured their second consecutive Premier League win by edging Burnley 1-0 at Turf Moor

The match was settled by a brilliant free-kick from Martin Odegaard in the first half and the rest is history

A number of Arsenal signings including Takehiro Tomiyasu and Ben White made starts and impressed throughout the match

Martin Odegaard's brilliant goal was all Arsenal needed to record their second consecutive Premier League win so far this campaign.

Recall that the Gunners got their season off to a very poor start after three back-to-back defeats to Brentford, Chelsea and Man City but ended the losing streak when they defeated Norwich 1-0 last weekend.

They however maintain the trend this week with another 1-0 triumph over Burnley at Turf Moor with stats showing that Mikel Arteta finally claimed his first win over Sean Dyche.

Martin Odegaard's freekick was enough to see off Burnley. Photo by Stu Forster.

Source: UGC

The Spanish-born tactician trusted his midfield with Odegaard Emile Smith Rowe at the heart of the midfield and the duo provided the much-needed creativity to give their team maximum points.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Although Burnley also made some threatening moves, the likes of Gabriel Maghales and Ben White did superbly to quell their opponents' long balls.

When did Arsenal score the winning goal?

At the half-hour mark, the Gunners were ahead thanks to a stunning free-kick from Odegaard, who bagged his first goal since permanently moving to the Emirates last month.

The Norwegian curled in a brilliant effort from just outside the penalty area after Ashley Westwood clipped Saka.

Burnley will feel hard-done-by as they were denied a penalty decision for Aaron Ramsdale's challenge on substitute Matej following review from the pitchside monitor.

From the overall balance of play, however, the Clarets offered little in the way of attacks and the speedy Dwight McNeil was constantly thwarted by Arteta’s defence which also comprised of Takehiro Tomiyasu, another summer signing.

The win takes Arsenal to 12th on the log as Arteta continues a commendable resurgence for his side, after losing the opening three games of the season.

Liverpool rise to top of EPL table after Palace win

Legit.ng earlier reported that Liverpool stretched their unbeaten run to five games in the Premier League following their 3-0 triumph over Crystal Palace at Anfield on Saturday, September 18.

The hosts took the lead in the 43rd minute courtesy of Sadio Mane's close-range effort after benefiting from a rebound that strayed towards him.

Patrick Vieira's men got the game off to a bright start with Christian Benteke's superb header denied by the woodwork.

Source: Legit