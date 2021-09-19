William Troost-Ekong has celebrated Watford’s 3-1 win over Norwich as the Hornets returned to winning ways

Watford temporarily move up to 11th position on the Premier League standings following their win at the Carrow Road

Nigerian star Emmanuel Dennis was also on the scoresheet in the encounter, a feat which Troost-Ekog described as massive

Nigerian defender William Troost-Ekong has reacted following Watford’s impressive outing that saw them defeat Norwich 3-1 in the English Premier League, Complete Sports reports.

The Hornets were dominant in the entire encounter on Saturday afternoon despite losing their last three matches in the English topflight.

Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Dennis was on target for Premier League club at Carrow Road Stadium on September 18, while Ismaila Sarr grabbed a brace.

William Troost-Ekong celebrates Watford's win over Nowrich. Photo: Stephen Pond

Source: Getty Images

Dennis arrived late but was still able to nod the ball into the net in spite of the presence of two Norwich defenders.

Finland star Teemu Pukki equalised for the home team in the 35th minute to cancel out the Nigerian's early goal.

However, two second-half goals from Ismaila Sarr in the 63rd and 80th minutes ensure the visitors ran off with maximum points after the regulation period.

The victory however handed the Hornets their second win in the English top-flight this campaign having started their campaign with a 3-2 triumph over Aston Villa on August 14.

In his reaction, Nigerian defender Troost-Ekong wrote on social media:

”Massive 3 points on the road!!! Top performance from the boys!”

The win helped move Watford to 11th position on six points in the league table.

