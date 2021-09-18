Liverpool maintain their unbeaten start to the Premier League season after thrashing Crystal Palace 3-0

Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Naby Keita all scored a goal each to send the Reds to the summit of the EPL table

Palace got the game off to a bright start but failed to convert all the chances they created earlier in the fixture

Liverpool stretched their unbeaten to five games in the Premier League following their 3-0 triumph over Crystal Palace at Anfield on Saturday, September 18.

The hosts took the lead in the 43rd minute courtesy of Sadio Mane's close-range effort after benefiting from a rebound that strayed towards him.

Patrick Vieira's men got the game off to a bright start with Christian Benteke's superb header denied by the woodwork.

The visitors continued to ask questions in the early minutes of the encounter as Wilfried Zaha also had a chance but failed to convert it.

They continued to make advances but Jurgen Klopp's men were decent at the back as they were able to neutralise all potential danger.

Mohamed Salah doubled his side's effort with 12 minutes left to play from close range after benefiting from Virgil van Dijk's assist.

Second-half substitute Naby Keita sealed the victory for the Merseyside outfit in the 89th minute through another close effort.

Klopp's men have now won four and drawn one in their first five Premier League games so far this campaign as they also sit atop of the table with 13 points from 5 games.

