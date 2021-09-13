Harvey Elliot suffered an ankle dislocation during Liverpool’s 3-0 win away at Leeds United in the Premier League

The 18-year-old was marked from behind by Pascal Struijk and required lengthy on-field treatment before being taken off

It was gathered that Elliot who was immediately rushed to the hospital was discharged on Sunday, but will return for surgery in Tuesday

Following his injury during Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Leeds United, Harvey Elliot who dislocated his ankle will have surgery in the coming days according to reports via 90min.

The Liverpool star fell awkwardly after a challenge from midfielder Pascal Struijk and required lengthy on-field treatment before being taken off.

At the end of the game, Jurgen Klopp stated that the 18-year-old dislocated his ankle and was immediately taken to Leeds General Infirmary from Elland Road and will likely undergo surgery on Tuesday.

Harvey Elliot to undergo surgery. Photo: Laurence Griffiths

Source: Getty Images

In a statement by the club, Elliot was discharged hours later, but will return on Tueday for surgery.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Speaking post-match, Klopp said via Metro:

"It's a bad injury. Ankle, I heard it was dislocated. We could put it back. He's in the hospital.

"I couldn't care less [if it was a red card], it is not my business. It is a serious injury, definitely for an 18 year old boy. The red card is not important. Two or three weeks we can play on, Harvey will not."

Chelsea continue impressive start to Premier League season

Chelsea have continued their impressive start to this Premier League campaign following their 3-0 win over Aston Villa on Saturday, September 11.

It was fight to finish at the Stamford Bridge, but despite the formidable opposition, the Blues claimed all three points.

Summer signing Romelu Lukaku grabbed a brace in the encounter, with Mateo Kovacic also getting on the score sheet.

Arsenal get first win of new Premier League campaign

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Arsenal grabbed their first Premier League win this season following their hard-fought 1-0 triumph over stubborn Norwich City at Emirates Stadium this weekend.

As usual, the Gunners struggled against the newly-promoted side for the most part of the encounter despite having the fans backing them.

This doesn't mean they had no chance at all but they failed to convert most of the opportunities they had while bars denied them of the others.

Source: Legit