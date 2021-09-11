Arsenal supporters will be delighted to see their team claim the first Premier League win of this season

The victory ended the Gunners three games losing streak since the start of the 2021-22 campaign

Coach Mikel Arteta will now hope to improve on his side's performances as the season progresses

Arsenal grabbed their first Premier League win this season following their hard-fought 1-0 triumph over stubborn Norwich City at Emirates Stadium this weekend.

As usual, the Gunners struggled against the newly-promoted side for the most part of the encounter despite having the fans backing them.

This doesn't mean they had no chance at all but they failed to convert most of the opportunities they had while bars denied them of the others.

Arsenal stars celebrate Aubameyang's lone strike as Arsenal claim their first Premier League win of the season. Photo by Julian Finney

Source: Getty Images

However, they were able to break the deadlock in the 66th minute after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang tapped in from close range following a goal-mouth scramble.

The Gabon striker was in a good position when the ball flowed in his direction and he wasted no time before burying it.

Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith-Rowe, and the goal scorer also made more attempts to increase the tally but Daniel Farke's men were disciplined enough to turn down their hosts' advances.

Mikel Arteta can now heave a sigh of relief after ending his three games losing streak after the FIFA international break.

Meanwhile, the pressure is still not over as he must ensure he keeps churning out good results for him to retain his job.

