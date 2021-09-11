Chelsea vs Aston Villa saw Romelu Lukaku continue his sensational run in the English Premier League

The Belgian grabbed a brace in the encounter while Mateo Kovacic was also on the score-sheet for the hosts

Aston Villa proved they were no pushovers during the encounter, but Thomas Tuchel's side claimed all three points

Chelsea have continued their impressive start to this Premier League campaign following their 3-0 win over Aston Villa on Saturday, September 11, Football.London reports.

It was fight to finish at the Stamford Bridge, but despite the formidable opposition, the Blues claimed all three points.

Summer signing Romelu Lukaku grabbed a brace in the encounter, with Mateo Kovacic also getting on the score sheet.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa sees Lukaku grab another Premier League goal. Photo: Eddie Keogh

Source: Getty Images

But Chelsea had to battle for the victory as the Blues found their way up the left as Kovacic got the ball through to Antonio Rudiger. The German defender struck in a shot and earned his side a corner in the very first minute.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Ten minutes later, Callum Hudson-Odoi's corner curled close to Jed Steer and it bounced off the floor, onto Ezri Konsa's knee and onto the crossbar.

And in the 15th minute, no one else but Romelu Lukaku opened the scoring with a delightful finish.

All the way from Saul Niguez' first time pass to Kovacic who pushed through the lines. Lukaku's run gave him plenty of space and he cut back on to his right foot and punished Villa with ease. 1-0 Chelsea.

From then on, the visitors improved their tempo upfront as Matty Cash launched a long one and it bundled until Mings fired in a shot which required a solid save and then a miss-hit from Konsa loops towards goal and goalkeeper Edouard Mendy dealt with it again.

The Blues extended their lead with barely four minutes into the second half after Mateo Kovacic pushed on and captured Mings' slack pass back.

The Croatian finished off cooly to send the entire Stamford Bridge into haywire as Chelsea lead 2-0.

But in stoppage-time, Romelu Lukaku powered a left-footed strike into the top corner to make it 3-0 at full-time.

Cristiano Ronaldo lights up Old Trafford with brace against Newcastle United

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the English Premier League witnessed a sensational return of Cristiano Ronaldo as the striker grabbed a brace for Manchester United in their 4-1 win over Newcastle United.

The Magpies put up a formidable performance, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side needed Ronaldo's prowess and experience to win at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese striker grabbed a brace on his second United debut, while Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard scored a goal each.

Source: Legit