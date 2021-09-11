Cristiano Ronaldo is set for his debut at Premier League club Manchester United and his family has moved to the UK

The striker’s kids have started school in Manchester as his lover Georgina Rodriguez shared a picture of them in uniform

Cristiano Jr, 11, four-year-old twins Eva Maria and Mateo and Alana Martina, three all proudly donned their new uniforms

The children of Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo have started school in the UK after the family moved to the North of England from Italy, Mirror reports.

Ronaldo is set for his second Manchester United debut as the Red Devils host Newcastle United in the Premier League at the Old Trafford on Saturday, September 11.

Ronaldo’s lover Georgina Rodriguez has posted a picture of four of the kids on their first day of the new term as they start school.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s kids start school in Manchester. Photo: georginagio

Source: Instagram

Cristiano Jr, 11, four-year-old twins Eva Maria and Mateo and Alana Martina, three all proudly donned their new uniforms as they prepare for a new chapter in Manchester - a city their father knows well from his six years at Old Trafford before any of them were born.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In 2010, the superstar welcomed his first child Cristiano Jr with a surrogate mother and the eldest son has previously played for Juventus youth sides during their time in Italy.

And about seven years later, the Portuguese legend announced the arrival of his twins via a surrogate mother in the United States.

And a couple of months later, girlfriend Georgina gave birth to baby daughter Alana Martina and they have been living together since the player’s days at Spanish club Real Madrid.

Ronaldo sealed his remarkable return to Man Utd earlier this summer and is now preparing to don the famous red shirt with the number seven on the back once again, to play against Newcastle United - coincidentally, the side that the forward bagged his first United hat-trick against.

How Man Utd could start vs Newcastle

With Ronaldo set for his second debut at Manchester United when they take on Newcastle United on Saturday, fans are already anticipating Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team list.

CR7 who was released from Portugal duty early enough has been training alongside his new teammates and is expected that he starts against the Magpies at the Old Trafford.

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; Van de Beek, Pogba; Greenwood, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo.

Ronaldo’s mother flies into Manchester

Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a private jet to bring his beloved mother to the UK ahead of his second Premier League debut.

CR7’s mother has arrived the city as her son is expected to be in action when the Red Devils host Newcastle United at the Theatre of Dreams this weekend.

The Portuguese striker returned to Manchester United as he reaches the twilight of his career after a £12.85million deal with Juventus on transfer deadline day.

Source: Legit.ng