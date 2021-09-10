Cristiano Ronaldo is billed to make his second debut for English Premier League club Manchester United

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner who earlier banned his mother from watching big games seems to have changed his mind

The 36-year-old has sent a private jet to bring his beloved mom to the UK ahead of Manchester United’s game vs Newcastle United

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a private jet to bring his beloved mother to the UK ahead of his second Premier League debut.

SunSport are reporting that CR7’s mother has arrived the city as her son is expected to be in action when the Red Devils host Newcastle United at the Theatre of Dreams this weekend.

The Portuguese striker returned to Manchester United as he reaches the twilight of his career after a £12.85million deal with Juventus on transfer deadline day.

Cristiano Ronaldo's mother arrives Manchester. Photo: doloresaveiroofficial

His mother Dolores Aviero posted a picture of herself heading to the UK aboard a private jet to meet with Ronaldo and his family.

Dolores shared the pic on Instagram with the following caption:

"On the way to Manchester, kisses everyone!!!!"

This comes after Ronaldo has admitted that his mum is banned from attending his big matches.

Ronaldo told Piers Morgan:

"She's not allowed now to watch big games. I say, 'Listen, I don't have a father any more. I don't want to lose my mum, too, so you're not going to watch quarter-finals, semi-finals, or finals'.

"She gets so nervous, I don’t understand why. She is not allowed now to watch big games. I get friends to stay with her and she goes for walks around the house."

Ronaldo’s No.7 shirt smashes sales record

Ahead of his second debut for Manchester United this weekend, reports from Old Trafford have it that Cristiano Ronaldo’s shirt sales have now hit a staggering record £187 million.

It was gathered that the game would not be televised on TV stations in the UK, but 76,000 people really do have a golden ticket to see Man Utd vs Newcastle United game.

Although it remains uncertain if the striker will start tomorrow, one sure thing is that the Portuguese will be wearing his favourite No.7 shirt at the Theatre of Dreams.

Ronaldo’s family moves to the UK

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo and his family have relocated from their base in Turin to Manchester and his kids have also enrolled in school.

The four children including Ronaldo Jnr, Alana, Mateo and Eva Maria were dressed in uniforms as they posed for a photo before heading to school.

The kids will be introduced to another language of learning having spent their years in Spain and Italy where their father worked as a professional footballer.

