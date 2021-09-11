Manchester United vs Newcastle United remains one of the most anticipated matches of the weekend in England

Cristiano Ronaldo is set for a second spell in the Premier League having returned to join the Red Devils this summer

The Portuguese striker is expected to lead the attack for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side alongside Mason Greenwood

With Cristiano Ronaldo set for his second debut at Manchester United when they take on Newcastle United on Saturday, fans are already anticipating Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team list.

CR7 who was released from Portugal duty early enough has been training alongside his new teammates and is expected that he starts against the Magpies at the Old Trafford.

Jadon Sancho will be available having recovered from a slight injury which saw him miss the England national team matches during the international break.

Manchester United vs Newcastle United to see return of Ronaldo in the Premier League. Photo: Ash Donelon

Source: Getty Images

He is expected to be in the starting line-up along with Mason Greenwood and Bruno Fernandes as part of a front four against Steve Bruce's side.

Sports Mole are reporting that Scott McTominay has returned to training as he earlier missed out due to a groin injury, while Fred's initial FIFA-imposed suspension for Brazilian stars is overturned.

The Red Devils have been preparing for this encounter without Fred which brings about the possibility of Donny van de Beek being named in line for a rare start alongside Paul Pogba in central midfield.

At the moment, Marcus Rashford is yet to fully recuperate from a shoulder operation he had recently, but Alex Telles, Dean Henderson and Phil Jones have all returned to full training following their recent issues.

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; Van de Beek, Pogba; Greenwood, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo.

