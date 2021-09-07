Samuel Kalu and Tyronne Ebuehi have added to the number of Super Eagles players that would miss the World Cup qualifier against Cape Verde

The Bordeaux and Venezia stars initially tested positive for coronavirus but their second tests came out negative

The United Kingdom-based players including Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi, Leon Balogun, William Ekong, Oghenekaro Etebo and Joe Aribo have travelled to their base

Samuel Kalu and Tyronne Ebuehi have tested negative for coronavirus after their first tests came out positive, Punch, Brila Fm.

Ebuehi and Kalu's fate

The duo have been dropped for the Super Eagles team that travelled to Cape Verde before the second test was conducted.

Tyronne Ebuhei and Samuel Kalu tested negative to COVID-19 after initial tests came out positive. Photo by CHRISTOPHE SIMON and GIUSEPPE CACACE

Source: Getty Images

Ebuehi and Kalu did not feature for the three-time African champions in their first game against Liberia which the team won by 2-0.

Their exclusion would further reduce the players in camp after players based the United Kingdom returned to their base due to COVID-19 red list travel restrictions for UK-based players.

The likes of Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi, Leon Balogun, William Ekong, Oghenekaro Etebo and Joe Aribo will not be available for the tie.

And with the exclusion of Venezia's Ebuehi and Bordeaux's Kalu, the Super Eagles now have ten players absent for the squad that would face the Blue Sharks.

Gernot Rohr will have nothing to worry about in the vacant spaces as the likes of Chigozie Awaziem, Ola Aina, Jamilu Collins would fill the void in the defence.

And the attack would have team-captain Ahmed Musa, Victor Osimhen, Paul Onuachu and Moses Simon.

