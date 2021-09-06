Emmanuel Emenike switched into love mode as he posted a loved up photo with his wife Iheoma Nnadion his social media handle

The Ex-Super Eagles striker was locking lips with his beautiful partner which has driven followers on Instagram crazy

The 34-year-old won the AFCON 2013 tournament in South Africa under the tutelage of the late Stephen Keshi

Former Super Eagles striker has become more popular as a social media celebrity than wearing the colours of the Nigerian flag.

The 34-year-old who quit football earlier than expected has now resorted to enjoying the money made from his hard work without stress.

Emmanuel Emenike is not ashamed to show to the world that he is still so much in love with his wife Iheaoma Nnadi. Photo by Information Nigeria

Emenike's post on Instagram

The former Nigerian international posted a photo on his Instagram himself and his beautiful wife Iheoma Nnadi sharing a romantic kiss.

The post already has over 2,00 likes from his fans and is expected to grow even higher when his 271,000 other followers view his status.

Recently, Emenike also showed support for the Super Eagles after the victory against Liberian in the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers played at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos.

The 2103 AFCON winner has always been on the news for positive reasons and one of them was completing a state of the art hospital in his state.

Emenike is also working on a hotel project which is close to completion and would serve as a relaxation centre for travellers and fun-seeking lovers.

