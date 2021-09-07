All is now set for Nigeria to execute their second 2022 World Cup qualifier against Cape Verde at the Stadium Aderito Sena

The Super Eagles git the better of Liberia by 2-0 in their first outing played at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos

Gernot Rohr would be without eight players plying their trade in the English Premier League due to coronavirus restrictions

The Super Eagles are on another quest on cementing their place at the top of the table in Group C as they travel to Cape Verde for the second World Cup qualifier, Sports Mole, Soccernet.

The journey so far in Group C

The Nigerian side made a light workout of the Liberian side in their first game a few days ago at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos.

The Super Eagles have arrived Cape Verde to take on the Blue Sharks in a World Cup qualifier. Photo by Legit

On the other hand, the Blue Sharks were held to a 1-1 draw away to Central African Republic as they look set to host Nigeria at the Stadium Aderito Sena.

Cape Verde pulled off an emphatic 0-0 scoreline the last time they played Nigeria in an international friendly three years ago.

And the South African side will be looking to maintain the five-game unbeaten record on their home soil as they defeated Cameroon by 3-1 their last time out.

Eight players based in England have left the Nigerian squad to return to their base as Cape Verde is on the red list of travel restrictions for UK-based players.

However, the talented Nigeria squad still have the likes of Ahmed Musa, Paul Onuachu and Victor Osimhen who can still do the damage.

Cape Verde possible starting lineup:

Vozinha; D. Tavares, Lopes, Stopira, S. Furtado; Andrade, Ponck, Santos; Mendes, J. Tavares, A. Furtado

Nigeria possible starting lineup:

Okoye; Aina, Collins, Omeruo, Ebuehi; Innocent, Abdullahi, Kalu; Simon, Musa, Osimhen

Match: Cape Verde vs Nigeria (2020 World Cup qualifiers)

Venue: Stadium Aderito Sena

Time: 5pm (Nigerian time)

Date: Tuesday, September 7, 2021

