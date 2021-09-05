Maduka Okoye showed his emotional side on his social media handle as he posted a romantic photo holding his lover

The Sparta Rotterdam sho-stopper on goal during Nigeria's World Cup against Liberia as the Teslim Balogun Stadium

The 22-year-old is expected to retain his number one spot when Gernot Rohr's side travel to play Carpe Verde

Maduka Okoye is certainly missing someone dear to his heart since he left his base in the Netherlands to honour an international call, Instagram.

The Super Eagles number one was in between the stick when Nigeria defeated Liberia in a World Cup qualifier by 2-0.

The 22-year-old who had little or nothing to do in the game against the Lone Stars posted his girlfriend on his Insta Story.

Super Eagles star Maduka Okoye showoff beautiful girlfriend shortly after Nigeria beat Liberia. Photo @madukaokoye

Source: Instagram

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Okoye's lover

The dark-skinned lady was putting on a black gown holding Okoye as she tried to kiss when the photo was taken.

The Sparta Rotterdam goalkeeper captioned the photo "My Queen" which shows he was missing her dearly after a few days apart from each other.

Okoye who is born to a Nigerian father and a German mother would be the preferred choice when the Super Eagles take on Cape Verde in their next game.

He has cemented his place in Gernot Rohr's side since making his debut in an international friendly match against Brazil.

The goalie earned a permanent deal with Sparta Rotterdam after a successful loan spell last season where he was named the club's best player.

Akpeyi the next pastor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong celebrated his birthday in camp with the rest of the team as they prepare for the clash against Liberia.

After addressing his teammates in the small party, Daniel Akpeyi was called upon to pray for the celebrant and it was a big surprise.

The Kaizer Cheifs goalkeeper was firing powerful prayer points like a pastor while some fans believe he is the next Taribo West in the team, Instagram.

Okocha shows class in novelty match

Legit.ng also reported that Anything Austin Okocha can do, Governor Seyi Makinde can do even better as the duo scored from the penalty spot in a novelty game between Super Legend and ex-Shooting Stars players, as seen on Instagram.

The Nigerian side was packed with legends like Austin Okocha, Taribo West, Augustine Eguavoen, Mutiu Adepoju, Peter Rufai, Ike Shorunmu, Segun Odegbami, Friday Ekpo, Dimeji Lawal and others graced the occasion.

The game was organized for the re-opening of the Lekan Salami Stadium which was refurbished to international standards.

Source: Legit.ng