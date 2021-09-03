Daniel Akpeyi turned to a prayer warrior while the Super Eagles players were celebrating Willam Troost-Ekong's birthday

The Kaizer Cheifs star was spotted in praying for the Watford defender as he clocked 28 years in the past few days

Nigerian will begin their Qatara 2022 World Cup campaign against Liberia at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong celebrated his birthday in camp with the rest of the team as they prepare for the clash against Liberia.

After addressing his teammates in the small party, daniel Akpeyi was called upon to pray for the celebrant and it was a big surprise.

Daniel Akpeyi has been tipped to become the next Pastor Taribo West. Photo by Visionhaus

Akpeyi prays for Troost-Ekong

The Kaizer Cheifs goalkeeper was firing powerful prayer points like a pastor while some fans believe he is the next Taribo West in the team, Instagram.

In short video posted on Instagram, Akpeyi who stood beside Wilfred Ndidi and Kenneth Omeruo led the prayer session.

One fan said:

"Akpeyi na upcoming Taribo West."

Akpeyi was recalled back into the squad since making his last appearance for the national team at the AFCON 2019 tournament in Egypt.

The former Warri Wolves shot-stopper lost his place in the national team to Maduka Okoye and Francis Uzoho.

The 35-year-old has been in goal for Kaizer Chiefs for most parts of last season and helped his team play in the CAF Champions League final where they lost to Al-Ahly in the final.

The team is now set to face the Lone Stars of Liberia in their important World Cup qualifier at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos.

