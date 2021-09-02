Austin Okocha and Governor of Oyo state Seyin Makinde headlined the game between Super Eagles legends and former Shooting Stars players

The game which had all former Nigerian internationals on both sides was to mark the re-opening of the Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan

The game ended in a 1-1 draw as governor Makinde scored a penalty for the Anfonja Warriors' legends before Okocha equalized from the spot

Anything Austin Okocha can do, Governor Seyi Makinde can do even better as the duo scored from the penalty spot in a novelty game between Super Legend and ex-Shooting Stars players, as seen on Instagram.

The Nigerian side was packed with legends like Austin Okocha, Taribo West, Augustine Eguavoen, Mutiu Adepoju, Peter Rufai, Ike Shorunmu, Segun Odegbami, Friday Ekpo, Dimeji Lawal and others graced the occasion.

The game was organized for the re-opening of the Lekan Salami Stadium which was refurbished to international standards.

Governor Seyi Makinde and Jay Jay Okkocha were scorers when Super eagles legends and ex-3SC stars played a 1-1 draw at the re-opening of the Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan. Photo by Wikipedia

Source: UGC

As usual, Okocha entertained the crowd with his dribbling skills that got the fans up on their feet at the Lekan Salami Stadium.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Governor Makinde opened the scoring for the Shooting Stars side after they were awarded a penalty in the game.

The Oyo state governor took the responsibility but it was saved by Peter Rufai who went in the same direction.

However, the referee ordered the spot-kick to be retaken as he brandished a yellow card to former Super Eagles captain.

This time, Governor Makinde made no mistake as he slotted the ball past Rufai who could not get to the ball despite guessing right.

But Okocha equalized a few minutes later from the spot as he scored the penalty stylishly like Chelsea's Jorginho which gave the goalkeeper no chance to make the save.

Makinde's opinion about Rufai on his penalty kick

After the game, Governor Makinde explained that he chose the left-hand corner of Rufai because he had known it to be his weaker hand since his days with academy side Femo Scorpion of Eurwa.

He told SuperSport in a post-match interview:

"I have known him since his days in Oyo state, he was there keeping for Femo Scorpions of Eurwa.

"I've watched him so much and I know quite well that usually, he will go to the right so I tried to put the ball to the left but surprisingly he went down but the power was in the shot."

Governor Makinde playing alongside Super Eagles legends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that fans in Oyo state were treated to something special at the Lekan Salami Stadium, the home ground of Shooting stars football club otherwise known as 3SC in Ibadan as seen on Instagram.

Super Eagles legends played against Governor Seyi Makinde's selected side which had former players of 3SC and the fans were treated to a spectacle.

The likes of Jay-Jay Okocha, Taribo West, Augustine Eguavoen, Mutiu Adepoju, Peter Rufai, Ike Shorunmu, Segun Odegbami, Friday Ekpo, Dimeji Lawal, and others were all present to grace the occasion.

Source: Legit.ng