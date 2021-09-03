Victor Osimhen gave a free ticket to a football fan as the team bus was heading to Teslim Balogun Stadium

The Super Eagles defeated Liberia by 2-0 to win but the Napoli man failed to find the back of the net in the game

Kelechi Iheanacho carried the day as his two first half goals gave Gernot Rohr's maximum points in Group C

Victor Osimhen did not score a goal in Super Eagles 2-0 win over Liberia but he did something special to a fan that he would never forget in his lifetime.

The Nigerian team were on their way to the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere where fans greeted them on the road.

Victor Osimhen gives a ticket to a fan to come and watch he play against Liberia. Photo @brilafm

Source: Instagram

Osimhen hands fan free ticket

The Napoli striker who was sitting close to the window then pulled out a ticket for a fan to come and watch them do justice to the Lone Stars, Instagram

Osimhen's ordeal in the game against Liberia

The 22-year-old had a decent game but he only had pocket of spaces as the Liberian defenders concentrated on intercepting crosses coming towards his direction.

However, this distraction helped Kelechi Iheancho in creating several scoring chances which resulted in the Leicester City star netting a brace.

Nonetheless, Osimhen will be happy with his performance and most of all the fan he handed the match ticket to.

Nigeria will play Cape Verde on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, and Osimhen will be looking to get his name on the scoresheet.

Source: Legit