Emmanuel Emenike is gradually becoming a socilate as he was again spotted with Cubana Chiefpriest

This time, the pair were headed to Asaba, the Delta State capital, to inspect a nightclub that is undergoing construction

Cubana Chiefpriest was quick to thank the striker as he stated that he receives support always from his ‘friend’

Popular socialite Cubana Chiefpriest has showered encomiums on former Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Emenike.

The Nigerian ex-international has continued to support the entertainer when it comes to business and they have been seen together in recent times.

In a clip sighted on Chiefpriest’s Instagram Story, Emenike who lives in Owerri was seen in the company of the celebrity barman as they headed to Asaba to inspect a nightclub undergoing construction.

Emmanuel Emenike spotted with Cubana Chiefpriest. Photo: cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

They were seen cruising towards the Delta State capital as a peep outside shows they were around the ever-busy Niger Bridge. He captioned the footage:

“Emenike always by my side to support.”

Emenike hosts celebrities at his Owerri mansion

Only recently, Emenike welcomed Nollywood star Osita Iheme, famously known as ‘Pawpaw’, and socialite Cubana Chiefpriest to his lavish home in Owerri.

The celebrities have continued to support each other in family life as well as the business as they were seen sharing precious moments together as sighted on Instagram.

Recall that Cubana Chiefpriest and the former player threw their financial and moral support for Obi Cubana who buried his late mother in Oba, Anambra state recently.

About a month after the lavish burial ceremony, celebrities including Osita Iheme visited Emenike at his multimillion naira mansion in Owerri.

The Chiefpriest made his way through to the parking lot just opposite a mini stadium where some friends of Emenike were showing their skills.

Emenike has not featured for any football team since November 2019 after parting ways with the Westerloo football club. He made just five appearances for them.

