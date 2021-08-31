Kenneth Omeruo has arrived at the Super Eagles camp ahead of Nigeria’s World Cup qualifying games vs Liberia and Cape Verde

The CD Legandes of Spain defender has presented customized jerseys to socialite Obi Cubana and his lovely wife

In a clip sighted on his Instagram story, Obi Cubana responded with ‘onye ball’ having received the jerseys with delight

Nigerian footballer Kenneth Omeruo has presented billionaire socialite Obi Cubana and his wife with customized jerseys of his football club.

The Leganes of Spain defender shared clips on his Instagram story showing the gifts he has presented with the rave of the moment celebrity.

Omeruo has been called for the Super Eagles World Cup Qualifying matches against Liberia and Cape Verde and he is already in the national team camp.

Kenneth Omeruo presents shirts to Obi Cubana and wife. Photo: obi_cubana (story)

Following his arrival into Nigeria, the 27-year-old Abia State-born quickly took time out to deliver the shirts to the businessman who yelled in Igbo dialect ‘onye ball’ meaning ‘someone who plays ball’.

Boldly written on the blue and white striped No.4 shirt is Obi Cubana while Lush was crested in the back of the red No.26 shirt.

Omeruo gets Eagles' call up for World Cup qualifiers

Super Eagles’ technical adviser, Gernot Rohr, has called up a total of 30 players including Kenneth Omeruo for next month’s opening rounds of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying campaign.

Nigeria host Liberia in Lagos on Friday, 3rd September (Day 1) and tackle Cape Verde in Mindelo on Tuesday, 7th September (Day 2).

Franco-German Rohr has stuck largely with his dependables as the race to Qatar begins, with goalkeepers Maduka Okoye and Francis Uzoho, defenders William Ekong, Abdullahi Shehu, Chidozie Awaziem and Leon Balogun.

Cubana Chiefpriest praises Emenike

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that popular socialite Cubana Chiefpriest has showered encomiums on former Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Emenike.

The Nigerian ex-international has continued to support the entertainer when it comes to business and they have been seen together in recent times.

In a clip sighted on Chiefpriest’s Instagram Story, Emenike who lives in Owerri was seen in the company of the celebrity barman as they headed to Asaba to inspect a nightclub undergoing construction.

