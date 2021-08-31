Super Eagles of Nigeria will take on the Lone Stars of Liberia at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in a 2022 World Cup qualifier

The Nigerian national team are currently camped at the famous Eko Hotel in Lagos ahead of the crucial fixture

There was mild drama on Monday after the hotel management harassed players using the gym for fitness training

As they continue to prepare for the World Cup Qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde, the Super Eagles of Nigeria encountered mild drama at the Eko Hotel where they are camped.

Gernot Rohr has invited 30 players for the matches as Nigeria host Liberia on Friday, September 3 before traveling to Cape Verde for Match Day 2 scheduled for Tuesday, September 7.

Almost all players are already in camp as they continue to prepare for the must win fixtures.

Super Eagles stars at the Eko Hotel gym. Photo: OwngoalNigeria

Source: UGC

But there was mild drama on Monday night when news filtered in that the team activities were disrupted by the hotel management.

OwngoalNigeria had exclusively reported that about 15 players were harassed at the gym as the hotel officials ordered them out of the facility.

The platform wrote:

“The players numbering 15 went to the gym to have their first session but no sooner have they started that the management of the hotel led by the general manager ordered them out.

“He claimed the gym is meant for visitors and not exclusively for the team. A situation which snow balled into a heated exchange with players and officials of the Nigerian team.”

Team source deny claims

However, Super Eagles media officer Babafemi Raji debunked rumours that the country's national team was thrown out of Eko Hotels and Suites gym where they are camped.

The seasoned journalist insisted that it was all a little misunderstanding between one of the assistant managers and his subordinates over the use of the facility.

Raji further revealed that the actions of the manager caused a huge distraction and that led to some of the team officials weighing in on the matter.

Below is a clip of the incident as posted by Elegbete1 on Instagram

