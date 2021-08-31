Super Eagles stars are already in the country preparing for their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde

The national team camp is already bubbling with the arrivals of most of the invited stars all across the leagues

However, contrary to the rumours that the team was thrown out of the gym, the media officer has revealed that the claim is not true

Super Eagles media officer Babafemi Raji has debunked rumours that the country's national team was thrown out of EKO Hotels and Suites gym where they are camped.

The seasoned journalist insisted that it was all a little misunderstanding between one of the assistant managers and his subordinates over the use of the facility.

Raji further revealed that the actions of the manager caused a huge distraction and that led to some of the team officials weighing in on the matter.

Super Eagles during one of their training sessions in Nigeria

What Super Eagles media officer said

"We were scheduled to train just within the hotel with the gym session coming first then the outdoor volley session next.

"However, just as we wrapped up the gym session, one of the hotel managers came in to inspect and while the team trained at a section of the gym just doing light stretches, he yelled at his members of staff, and that caused a distraction to the team's session which, although light, required concentration.

"While the back and forth between the manager of the hotel, his staff and some officials of the Super Eagles were on, the gym session continued and lasted 45 minutes, which was 15 minutes more than the earlier scheduled 30 minutes, coach of the team, Gernot Rohr called the entire team together to give instructions on the next session which was the volley outdoor session."

The three-time African champions host Liberia in their FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Friday, September 3rd before travelling to Cape Verde for their second Group C fixture four days later.

Why Germany-based Nigerian star will miss World Cup qualifiers

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria's Super Eagles will be without Kevin Akpoguma for their Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifying clashes against Liberia and Cape Verde in the coming days, Complete Sports, Goal.

The Hoffenheim defender is understood to have tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated from the virus.

The Bundesliga club claimed that 26-year-old was well before leaving the club but he will be quarantined in his home.

