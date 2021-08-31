The camp of the Super Eagles in Lagos is now bubbling as 25 players have already arrived ahead of World Cup qualifiers

Nigeria will be facing Liberia and Cape Verde in their next two games in serious fight to qualify for 2022 World Cup

At the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Super Eagles failed to qualify from the group stage losing last game against Argentina

25 players have now arrived the camp of the Super Eagles in Lagos ahead of Nigeria's coming World Cup qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde which is expected to be tough battles.

This latest development was confirmed in an official post by the Nigerian Super Eagles who stated clearly that the likes of Ahmed Musa and Shehu Abdullahi are now in camp.

Super Eagles coach Rohr and assistant Yobo in action.

Source: Original

Gernot Rohr and his wards will train on Tuesday evening, August 31, at the Teslim Balogun stadium where all players are expected to be accessed by the German.

Below is the list of 25 players in camp

Tyronne Ebuehi, Leone Balogun, Ola Aina, William Troost-Ekong, Maduka Okoye, Terem Moffi, Jamilu Collins, Valentine Ozornwafor, Innocent Bonke, Moses Simon, Shehu Abdullahi, Ahmed Musa, Samuel Kalu, Daniel Akpeyi, Adekunle Adeleke, Alex Iwobi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Oghenekaro Etebor, Francis Uzoho, Henry Onyekuru, Chidera Ejuke, Kingsley Michael, Wilfred Ndidi, Kenneth Omeruo, Victor Osimhen.

Expected this morning: Zaidu Sanusi, Chidozie Awaziem, Paul Onuachu, Joe Aribo.

Super Eagles debunks rumours of being thrown out of Eko hotel

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Super Eagles media officer Babafemi Raji debunked rumours that the country's national team was not thrown out EKO Hotels and Suites gym where they are camped.

The seasoned journalist insisted that it was all a little misunderstanding between one of the assistant managers and his subordinates over the use of the facility.

Raji further revealed that the actions of the manager caused a huge distraction and that led to some of the team officials weighing in on the matter. He said on the team's official Facebook page.

The three-time African champions host Liberia in their FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Friday, September 3rd before travelling to Cape Verde for their second Group C fixture four days later.

Nigerian star Kevin Akpoguma tests positive for COVID-19

Also, Legit.ng reported how the Super Eagles of Nigeria will be without Kevin Akpoguma for their Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifying clashes against Liberia and Cape Verde in the coming days.

The Hoffenheim defender is understood to have tested positive for COVID-19 despite being full vaccinated from the virus.

The Bundesliga club claimed that 26-year-old was well before leaving the club but he will be quarantined in his home.

The German-born Nigerian international made his debut for the Super Eagles against Algeria in 2020 where he came on for Tyronne Ebuehi.

