Kevin Akpoguma has been ruled out of the Super Eagles forthcoming World Cup qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde

The 26-year-old tested positive for coronavirus at his base in Germany and will not travel to honour the games for Nigeria

Brentford's Frank Onyeka has also been exempted from the squad as Abia Warrior's Adekunle Adeleke has been invited to replace him

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be without Kevin Akpoguma for their Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifying clashes against Liberia and Cape Verde in the coming days, Complete Sports, Goal.

The Hoffenheim defender is understood to have tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated from the virus.

The Bundesliga club claimed that 26-year-old was well before leaving the club but he will be quarantined in his home.

Kevin Akpoguma tested positive to COVID-19despite being vaccinated. Photo by Simon Hofmann

Source: Getty Images

Hoffenheim's statement

A statement from Hoffenheim read:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"Kevin Akpoguma tested positive for Corona despite being fully vaccinated. He will not make the trip to the Nigerian national team and instead went into quarantine at home. Kevin Akpoguma is symptom free and is fine.

“Furthermore, all present players and members of the coaching and support staff were tested. All test results came back negative.”

The German-born Nigerian international made his debut for the Super Eagles against Algeria in 2020 where he came on for Tyronne Ebuehi.

Akpoguma is not the only player that has been excused from the national team on health grounds, Brentford's Frank Onyenka will also not be available for the qualifiers.

Players arrive camp

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that five Super Eagles stars have arrived camp in Lagos ahead of Nigeria's 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde in which these two encounters are expected to be tough.

Gernot Rohr who is the handler of the Super Eagles invited 30 players for these two games in which Nigeria will face Liberia in Lagos, while Cape Verde will host the three-time African champions in Praia.

According to the information Super Eagles media man Raji delivered on various WhatsApp, he explained that Abia Warriors' star Adekunle Adeleke and goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi were the first to arrive camp.

Legit.ng also reported that Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr delivered huge comments regarding his job with the Nigerian national team.

Complete Sports are reporting that the Franco-German tactician is not scared of being sacked by the Nigerian Football Federation if he fails to qualify the team for Qatar 2022.

Nigeria begin their quest for qualification in Lagos on Saturday, September 4, when they take on Liberia at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

Source: Legit