Arsenal’s loss to Manchester City has continued to attract heavy criticisms after they were humiliated 5-0

Staunch fan of the Gunners Dino Melaye has decried the recent awful performance of the team so far this season

The former Nigerian senator has joined other club fans in calling for the sacking of manager Mikel Arteta

Former Nigerian Senator Dino Melaye has taken Arsenal matters spiritual following the Gunner’s 5-0 defeat in the hands of Premier League club Manchester City, Complete Sports reports.

Pep Guardiola's side compounded Mikel Arteta's woes in the English topflight after thrashing Arsenal at Etihad Stadium on Saturday, August 28.

A brace from Ferran Torres and one each from Ilkay Gundogan, Gabriel Jesus, and Rodri ensured the Citizens outshine their visitors.

Arsenal fans are calling on Mikel Arteta's sack. Photo: Robbie Jay Barratt

The defeat was the Gunners' third straight loss this new season having kicked off their campaign with a 2-0 defeat each to Brentford and Chelsea in their first two games.

And fans have intensified their call on the sacking of Mikel Arteta as manager of the club including Dino Melaye who was a member of the 8th Nigeria National Assembly.

Melaye joined in the call for Arteta to be sacked. He wrote:

“Arsenal coach: God please chase him far from the team.”

Since their dismal start to the season, Dino has continued to criticize the Gunners who are yet to get a league goal this campaign.

Last week, the 47-year-old Nigerian politician took to his official Facebook Page to mock Arsenal after their loss to Chelsea.

Hours before Arsenal’s second game of the season, Dino Melaye posted a picture of himself clad in the Gunners’ kits.

The background shows he had taken time out to play football with some youths at a local football field.

He captioned the photo:

“Hope for Arsenal as they sign a new global striker.”

It is also the first time Arsenal have been in the relegation zone after more than one game in a season since August 1992.

