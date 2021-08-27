Man United fans will have to wait a little longer before watching club legend Cristiano Ronaldo make his second debut

The ex-Real Madrid forward left Juventus despite having a deal with th Old Lady until the summer of 2022

Ronaldo is now expected to play his first game for the Red Devils after 11 years against Newcastle United next month

Cristiano Ronaldo will have to wait till after the international break before making his second Manchester United debut.

The 36-year-old is on the verge of rejoining the Red Devils on a two-year deal after walking out of his contract at Juventus.

Sources reveal that the winger parted ways with the Turin-based club on Friday, August 27 during the club's training session.

Although many thought he was heading to the Etihad Stadium after Jorge Mendes offered him to Manchester City but a twist of events saw the winger close to Old Trafford return.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has now been scheduled for a medical before being registered for the season - this means that they missed the window for him to play in the Premier League this weekend.

According to The Mirror, Ronaldo will undergo medicals in Lisbon, as he is already in Portugal country’s FIFA World Cup qualifier vs Republic of Ireland on September 1.

The publication added that if everything goes right, the former Real Madrid star could be named in the Man United line-up for the home clash with Newcastle United on September 11.

He was said to have recorded 10 wins out of 11 fixtures he's played against Newcastle United - scoring six and registering five assists in the process.

Sir Alex Ferguson's role in Ronaldo's return to Man United

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo is on the verge of returning to Manchester United 11 years after leaving them for Real Madrid in 2009.

The 36-year-old was initially linked with a move to rivals Manchester City after it was clear he has decided to leave Juventus with 10 months left on his current deal with the Old Lady.

Reports reveal that the winger's representative was already in talks with the reigning Premier League champions but the plans fell apart overnight.

