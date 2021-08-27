Man United have released an official statement that an agreement have been reached with Serie A giants Juventus to sign Cristiano Ronaldo

The deal will be concluded subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and successful medical in the coming days

Ronaldo won three Premier League titles as well as the Champions League in his first stint at the Theatre of Dreams

Manchester United have reached agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical, Man United, Sky Sports.

It has now been confirmed that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has made a U-turn about joining United's city rivals Man City.

The 36-year-old trained with his Juventus teammates for the last time before leaving to Lisbon on his private jet on Friday, August 27, 2020.

Man United release an official statement that an agreement has been reached with Juventus for Ronaldo. Photo by Mathew Peters.

The stage is now set for Ronaldo to make a sensational return to the Theatre of Dreams where he left 11 years ago to join Real Madrid.

Ronaldo's achievement with Man United

Ronaldo won three Premier League titles during his six-year spell at Old Trafford as well as the FA Cup, two League Cups and the Champions League.

He was the first player to be plying his trade in the English top-flight division to be named the World Player of the Year in 2007.

CR7 has so far won over 30 trophies throughout his career in the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A.

Ronaldo is now set to begin a new chapter in his career as he has shown no signs of slowing in terms of banging in goals for club and country.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer to the Premier League has taken a new twist as his agent Jorge Mendes claims Man United are close to signing the Juventus forward, Sky Sports.

Manchester City have been in talks with the supreagent and it is believed that the Etihad outfit offered the Portuguese forward a two-year deal.

It is understood the Citizens have pulled out of the race to sign the five-time Ballon d;'Or winner after negotiations broken between the club and the Serie A giants.

Legit.ng also reported that Cristiano Ronaldo has finally let the cat out the bag as he told Juventus through his agent Jorge Mendes he wants to leave the club, Sky Italy, reports.

Reports making the round reveal that Man City are in secret meeting with Ronaldo and are set to offer him a two-year contract at the Etihad.

It is understood that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will earn £12.8m-per-season which is currently lower than the €31m per year with Juve.

