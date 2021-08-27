Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes has told Juventus that his client no longer wants to play for the club again

The 36-year-old's contract at the Allianz Stadium will expire next summer as Man City have been linked to the Portuguese striker

It is understood that Juventus and Mendes were in a meeting a possible transfer but no agreement was reach in the process

Cristiano Ronaldo has finally let the cat out the bag as he told Juventus through his agent Jorge Mendes he wants to leave the club, Sky Italy, reports.

Reports making the round reveal that Man City are in secret meeting with Ronaldo and are set to offer him a two-year contract at the Etihad.

It is understood that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will earn £12.8m-per-season which is currently lower than the €31m per year with Juve.

Cristiano Ronaldo has finally come out to say he does not want to play for Juventus any longer. Photo by Daniele Badolato

Source: Getty Images

The Bianconeri want £25m for the Portuguese captain but City would rather sign the 36-year-old who has shown no signs of slowing down for free.

Mendes met with Juve's hierarchy recently but no agreement has been reached for Ronaldo's potential return to the city Manchester.

The Old Lady are looking to sell the Portuguese forward before his current deal at the Allianz Stadium runs out in June.

The former Serie A champions are already in the market for a replacement as Everton's Moise Kean has been tagged as a possible replacement.

Juventus have also been keen on signing Gabriel Jesus in the past few seasons but the English champions are not willing to sell.

Ronaldo made his first appearance of the season against Udinese as a substitute and his injury-time goal which would have been the winner was canceled after the VAR spotted him in an offside position.

City offer Juventus two players in exchange for Ronaldo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Manchester City are ready to sacrifice Bernardo Silva and Aymeric Laporte for the services of Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, reports claim, The Sun.

It is understood that representatives of Ronaldo have contacted the English champions over a possible move back to the Premier League.

On the other hand, the oil-rich English giants are also making plans to make the deal pull through before the transfer window closes by the end of August.

And French news media outlet L'Equipe believe that the Citizens will use Silva and Laporte in exchange for the five-time for the Ballon d'Or winner.

