Man United have met Juventus £21.3million asking price for Cristiano Ronaldo and are in pole position to sign the striker

Man City dropped from the race for the five-time Ballon d'Or after negotiations broke down between club and his agent

Ronaldo is now in line to make a sensational return to Old Trafford 11 years after leaving to join Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer to the Premier League has taken a new twist as his agent Jorge Mendes claims Man United are close to signing the Juventus forward, Sky Sports.

Manchester City have been in talks with the supreagent and it is believed that the Etihad outfit offered the Portuguese forward a two-year deal.

It is understood the Citizens have pulled out of the race to sign the five-time Ballon d;'Or winner after negotiations broken between the club and the Serie A giants.

Jorge Mendes claims Man United are close to signing Ronaldo from Juventus. Photo by STRINGER and Emmanuele Ciancaglini

Reports claim that City representatives did not show much enthusiasm in purchasing the 36-year-old who is still actively involved in scoring goals.

However, the Red Devils have reportedly submitted a €25million (£21.3m) bid to resign their former striker 11 years after leaving Old Trafford.

Ronaldo's final goodbyes to teammates

Ronaldo spent over an hour at Juve's training ground to say bid his teammates a final goodbye and empty his locker in the changing room.

The Portugal international boarded a private jet directed to Lisbon from Turin as he is set to announce his new club in the next few hours.

And United seem to have met the Old Lady's asking price of £21.3m which is separate from his £500,000-per-week wages at the Allianz Stadium.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that sensational reports revealed that Man United were itchy to sign Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of of their rival Man City but were turned down by the Portuguese star, Sport Bible.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner who made a name for himself while playing at Old Trafford preferred to join United's city rival instead.

Red Devils' faithful were worried that the club did not make an official for the Juventus striker but reports claim Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did an underground work but did not work out, La Gazzetta dello Sport.

There have been reports going back and forth about Ronaldo moving to the Etihad with discussions still in progress about the sensational move.

