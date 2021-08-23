Cristian Romero claims he would have been a Barcelona player if Lionel Messi was able to sign a new deal

The 23-year-old joined Tottenham Hotspur after his international teammate left Camp Nou for Paris Saint-Germain

Romero played alongside Messi as they helped Argentina with the Copa America title beating Brazil in the final

Cristian Romero has revealed that Lionel Messi had made all the necessary arrangements for him to join Barcelona this summer before things got twisted, Goal.

The Argentine international played alongside the Albiceleste captain on the route to winning the Copa America title in the summer.

However, as things did not work out for Messi to sign a new deal at Camp Nou, the 23-year-old switched to joining g Premier League side Tottenham for a fee reported to £42million from Serie A side Atalanta.

Tottenham's new signing reveals Messi almost helped him join Barcelona before leaving for PSG. Photo by Alexandre Schneider and Tottenham Hotspur FC

Source: Getty Images

What Romero said

Recalling the experience, Romero told news media outlet Radio AM 550:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"The fact that Messi would want me in his team, and that he wanted me to come to Barcelona is amazing.

"The team that PSG have built is crazy. I'm a bit sad about how Leo left Barcelona, I thought he would have stayed there forever. I wish him all the best, he's a great person and hopefully he can win everything alongside the other Argentinians there."

Romero is yet to make his Premier League debut for Spurs but he will be happy with how his new team are doing in the English top-flight division.

Nuno Espirit Santo's side maintained their perfect run into the new campaign following a 1-0 win over his former employers' Wolves at the Molineux.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi has emerged the number two player with the highest net worth having amassed staggering wealth to the tune of $600 million (about N247 billion).

Sports Skeeda reports that the richest football player on the plant remains Faiq Bolkian who boasts of a staggering $20 billion to emerge number one.

Bolkiah is a member of the Bruneian Royal Family who plays as a midfielder for Portuguese club Marítimo.

Legit.ng also reported that According to Antonio Cassano, Jorginho believes that winning a Ballon d'Or award ahead of Lionel Messi is unrealistic, Goal reports.

The Chelsea midfielder has been presented as a strong candidate for this year's individual accolade despite his achievements last season.

The 28-year-old helped the Blues land their second Champions League title and the creative midfielder was also instrumental to Italy's Euro 2020 success.

Source: Legit.ng